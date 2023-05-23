Atletico Mineiro and Athletico Paranaense meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place today at Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto in Belo Horizonte. This will be one of the most interesting games of the week within the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Atletico Mineiro vs Athletico Paranaense online free in the US on Fubo]

Atlético Mineiro want to climb spots in the standings since they are in the third spot with 3 points after winning one game and losing two.

Athletico Paranaense don’t know what it’s like to lose a game so far, they have a perfect record of 2-1 overall, the most recent result was a 2-0 victory against Alianza Lima.

When will Atletico Mineiro vs Athletico Paranaense be played?

Atletico Mineiro and Athletico Paranaense play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores today, May 23 at Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto in Belo Horizonte. Two Brazilian teams are willing to do anything for three points.

Atletico Mineiro vs Athletico Paranaense: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Atletico Mineiro vs Athletico Paranaense in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Atletico Mineiro and Athletico Paranaense at the Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto in Belo Horizonte today, May 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.