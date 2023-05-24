Cerro Porteño and Palmeiras meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio General Pablo Rojas in Asunción. The home team wants to win games to advance to the next stage. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Cerro Porteño started the group stage well with a 2-1 victory over Barcelona SC but after that victory they lost two consecutive games against Palmeiras 1-2 and against Bolivar 0-4.

Palmeiras could steal the first spot at any time, they lost a recent game against Barcelona 0-2 but so far they are in the second spot with 6 points and are considered big favorites.

When will Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras be played?

Cerro Porteño and Palmeiras play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, May 24 at Estadio General Pablo Rojas in Asunción. The homer team must do everything possible to win this game against a big favorite.

Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Cerro Porteño and Palmeiras at the Estadio General Pablo Rojas in Asunción on Wednesday, May 24, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español.