Watch Charlotte vs Cruz Azul online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The 2023 Leagues Cup enters its final phase with the Round of 32. Now, Charlotte FC will face Cruz Azul in a very attractive game. Here’s all the information about this game, including TV channel and live streaming in the United States.

[Watch Charlotte vs Cruz Azul in the US on Apple TV]

Charlotte FC had a remarkable group stage. First, they started with a draw against FC Dallas but secured a victory in a penalty shootout. Then, they achieved a crushing 4-1 win against Necaxa, allowing them to advance as the first-place team.

As for Cruz Azul, they were close to not advancing to the Round of 32. They suffered a defeat in their first game against Inter Miami in Lionel Messi’s debut. Then, they were unable to defeat Atlanta United in the 90 minutes, but got the victory through the penalty shootout.

When will Charlotte vs Cruz Azul be played?

The game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 32 between Charlotte and Cruz Azul will be played this Thursday, August 3 at 6:30 PM (ET).

Charlotte vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Charlotte vs Cruz Azul in the US

This match for the Round of 32 of the 2023 Leagues Cup between Charlotte FC and Cruz Azul will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.