Club America will host Atletico San Luis in what will be second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis online in the US on Fubo]

It is the second game of the quarterfinals and here it will be defined who will be the semifinalists who will go in search of the Liga MX title. Even before the start of this series, the great favorites to advance to the next instance were Club America.

And after the 3-1 victory achieved by “Las Aguilas” at the home of Atletico San Luis, that favorite was widely reinforced. They must be smart to close the series. On the “Rojiblancos” side, they will do everything possible to reverse this bad result, but they know that what they need is a feat.

When will Club America vs Atletico San Luis be played?

The game for the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 quarterfinals between Club America and Atletico San Luis at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico will be played this Saturday, May 13 at 11:16 PM (ET).

Club America vs Atletico San Luis: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:16 PM

CT: 10:16 PM

MT: 9:16 PM

PT: 8:16 PM

How to watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis

This Liga MX Clausura 2023 game between Club America and Atletico San Luis will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.