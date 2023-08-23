Watch Club America vs Necaxa for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Club America and Necaxa meet in the 2023 LIGA MX Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México. The home team could add another positive result to their current record. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 LIGA MX Apertura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Club America vs Necaxa online free in the US on Fubo]

Club America tied a recent game against Atlas 1-1 at home, it was a heavy game but at least they didn’t lose and now they are enjoying a small but valuable good streak of a win and a draw.

Necaxa started the current stage of the Liga MX well with a couple of valuable draws against Toluca 0-0 and against Tijuana 1-1. But during the last two most recent weeks they lost two consecutive games against Chivas 0-2 and Tigres UANL 0-3.

When will Club America vs Necaxa be played?

Club America and Necaxa play for the 2023 LIGA MX Apertura on Wednesday, August 23 at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México. The visitors want to get out of the losing streak, but the home team is a big favorite to win.

Club America vs Necaxa: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Club America vs Necaxa in the US

This game for the 2023 LIGA MX Apertura, Club America and Necaxa at the Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México on Wednesday, August 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, Univision.