Costa Rica and Martinique meet in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup . This game will take place at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. The Ticos know that this is the last chance in the tournament for them. Here is all the detailed information about this Gold Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Costa Rica have only one point in the Group C standings, so far they have no wins, only one loss and a draw against El Salvador 0-0. If they win this game they will likely advance to the knockout stage.

Martinique lost a recent game against the group leader Panama by 1-2, the defense allowed two goals during the second half and they barely managed to score a goal in the 95th minute.

When will Costa Rica vs Martinique be played?

Costa Rica and Martinique play for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Tuesday, July 4 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. This game will be fast paced for both sides.

Costa Rica vs Martinique: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Costa Rica vs Martinique in the US

This game for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup , Costa Rica and Martinique at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Tuesday, July 4, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, VIX+, Foxsports.com.