Independiente Medellin and Nacional meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place today at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín. The home team wants to play in the next stage but they need more points. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Independiente Medellin are in the 3rd spot of the Group B standings, so far that gives them access to the Copa Sudamericana but they have 4 points and that means that with a couple more victories they could steal the second spot to play in the Copa Libertadores ‘ round of 16.

Nacional are leading the group standings with 7 points, they have a perfect record of two wins and one draw, the most recent result was a draw against Internacional 2-2 on the road.

When will Independiente Medellin vs Nacional be played?

Independiente Medellin and Nacional play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores today, May 23 at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín. Visitors are going through a winning streak.

Independiente Medellin vs Nacional: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Independiente Medellin vs Nacional in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Independiente Medellin and Nacional at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín today, May 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is beIN SPORTS CONNECT.