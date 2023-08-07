Internacional will receive River Plate in what will be the first leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

River Plate stands out as one of the leading contenders poised to make a deep run in the Copa Libertadores. Despite an initially less-than-favorable start, their recent performances have substantiated their potential. While their first-leg victory wasn’t overwhelmingly significant, holding an advantage for the subsequent match is always advantageous.

On the other hand, despite the formidable challenge posed by River Plate, Internacional’s primary obstacle today is none other than themselves. Internal conflicts within the team risk undermining the commendable progress achieved thus far. Undoubtedly, the present moment demands setting aside internal disputes and directing full attention toward this crucial second-leg encounter.

When will Internacional vs River Plate be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16 between Internacional and River Plate will be played this Tuesday, August 8 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Internacional vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Internacional vs River Plate in the US

This second leg game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16 between Internacional and River Plate will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.