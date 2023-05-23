Millonarios and Peñarol meet in the 2023 Copa Sudamericana today. This game will take place at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogotá. The home team are lethal but the visitors are desperate for a win. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Sudamericana game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Millonarios vs Peñarol online free in the US on Fubo]

Millonarios have a record of 2-1 overall, they won against Defensa y Justicia 3-0 and against Peñarol 2-0, while their most recent result was a draw against American Mineiro 1-1.

Peñarol so far have three consecutive losses, they lost all those games by two goals or more, the hardest loss was against Defensa y Justicia 1-4 and America Mineiro 1-4.

When will Millonarios vs Peñarol be played?

Millonarios and Peñarol play for the 2023 Copa Sudamericana today, May 23 at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogotá. The home team knows that the visitors need a win but that is unlikely to happen.

Millonarios vs Peñarol: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Millonarios vs Peñarol in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Sudamericana, Millonarios and Peñarol at the Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogotá today, May 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.