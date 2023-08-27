Watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Monterrey and Cruz Azul meet in the 2023 LIGA MX Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The home team started the new stage with a winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 LIGA MX Apertura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul online free in the US on Fubo]

Monterrey is going through a winning streak of a draw and two victories against Atlas 1-0 and against Mazatlan 3-0. They tied the first game of the season against Atletico San Luis 1-1.

Cruz Azul are still desperate in the last spot of the table with four losses and one draw, the most recent game for them was another loss, this time against Pachuca 0-1. The good news is that they still have time to recover.

When will Monterrey vs Cruz Azul be played?

Monterrey and Cruz Azul play for the 2023 LIGA MX Apertura on Sunday, August 27 at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The visitors need to win games or at least a draw.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul in the US

This game for the 2023 LIGA MX Apertura, Monterrey and Cruz Azul at the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe on Sunday, August 27, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.