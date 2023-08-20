Necaxa and Tigres UANL meet in the 2023 Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes in Aguascalientes. The home team want to climb spots in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Apertura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Necaxa started the 2023 Apertura with a couple of draws but recently that good streak ended with a 0-2 loss against Guadalajara. So far they are in the 14th spot of the standings.

Tigres UANL do not know what it is to lose a game in the current stage of Liga MX, they have two draws and a victory against Club Leon 1-0 at home. They are big favorites to go far in the season.

When will Necaxa vs Tigres UANL be played?

Necaxa and Tigres UANL play for the 2023 Apertura on Sunday, August 20 at Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes in Aguascalientes. The home team is ready to fight the visitors, they need a win.

Necaxa vs Tigres UANL: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Necaxa vs Tigres UANL in the US

This game for the 2023 Apertura, Necaxa and Tigres UANL at the Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes in Aguascalientes on Sunday, August 20, will be broadcast in the US by ViX.