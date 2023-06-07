Palmeiras and Barcelona SC meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Allianz Parque in São Paulo. The home team does not want to give up their spot to anyone. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Palmeiras vs Barcelona SC online free in the US on Fubo]

Palmeiras have 9 points, they need just one win to secure the second spot in Group C, but if they lose the last two games things could get complicated.

Barcelona SC recently lost against Bolivar 0-1 on the road, they couldn’t do anything to avoid that defeat that if it had been a victory they would be very close to stealing the second spot in the standings.

When will Palmeiras vs Barcelona SC be played?

Palmeiras and Barcelona SC play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, June 7 at Allianz Parque in São Paulo. The home team is one of the big favorites to play in the knockout stage.

Palmeiras vs Barcelona SC: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Palmeiras vs Barcelona SC in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras and Barcelona SC at the Allianz Parque in São Paulo on Wednesday, June 7, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.