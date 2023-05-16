Seattle Sounders will face Austin FC in what will be the Matchday 13 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Seattle Sounders vs Austin FC online in the US on Apple TV]

The performances of Austin FC this season are still very far from what it was in 2022, the year that had them as protagonists in the fight for the championship. So far, they’ve managed just 10 points in 11 games played and they need to win if they want to reach the postseason.

However, in this case they do not have an easy game as their rivals will be none other than the Seattle Sounders, the leaders of the Western Conference, who of course do not want to lose their precious first place. And therefore, they will go in search of victory at home.

When will Seattle Sounders vs Austin FC be played?

The game for the Matchday 13 of the 2023 MLS between Seattle Sounders and Austin FC at the Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington will be played this Wednesday, May 17 at 10:30 PM (ET).

Seattle Sounders vs Austin FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Austin FC

This 2023 MLS game between Seattle Sounders and Austin FC will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV. Other options: SiriusXM FC.