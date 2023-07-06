The USMNT and Canada meet again at the quarterfinals of the 2023 Gold Cup. Just a few weeks ago, they faced each other in the Nations League’s final. Read here to find out when and how to watch this game in the US.

[Watch USMNT vs Canada online free on Fubo]

The United States are favorites to win the Gold Cup even with a lot of stars missing. During the group stage, they started slow with a 1-1 draw against Jamaica, but then were dominant in two wins over Saint Kitts and Nevis (6-0) and Trinidad & Tobago (6-0). Jesus Ferreira was sensational with consecutive hat-tricks.

Meanwhile, Canada suffered a lot to reach the quarterfinals as they also have an alternative roster. Two surprising ties with Guadeloupe and Guatemala put them on the verge of elimination, but a 4-2 victory against Cuba was enough to advance.

When will USMNT vs Canada be played?

The two best teams of CONCACAF will play in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Gold Cup. The game is scheduled for Sunday, July 9 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

USMNT vs Canada: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch USMNT vs Canada in the US

The spectacular match between the USMNT and Canada at the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options to see the game in the United States are Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com and ViX.