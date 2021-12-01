Watford against Chelsea at Vicarage Road for the 2021-22 Premier League Matchweek 14 in the UK. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Watford and Chelsea meet in for a Matchweek 14 game, play action for the 2021-22 Premier League. This game will take place at Vicarage Road on December 1, 2021 at 2:30 PM (ET). The home team is Struggling. Here is all the related information about this Premier League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The home team, Watford, have a negative record after just 13 games in the Premier League with a recent loss to Leicester City on the road. They have a negative record at home with 2-1-3.

Chelsea are leading the league table with 30 points and 9-3-1, plus they have not lost a game since Matchweek 6 against Manchester City 0-1 at home. The last game was a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at home.

Watford vs Chelsea: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Time: 2:30 PM (ET)

Location: Vicarage Road, Watford, England.

Watford vs Chelsea: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Watford vs Chelsea: Storylines

Watford opened the season with a 3-2 win against Aston Villa, but for the remainder of the last 13 weeks the team won just four more games and lost another 9 including EFL Cup games. Watford's most recent win was against Manchester United at home, they won 4-1, but after that game the team lost 2-4 on the road to Leicester City. Watford's offense is scoring 1.38 goals per game and the team has allowed 24 goals for an average of 1.85 goals per game.

Chelsea won eight of the last eleven games, but the other three remaining games were not losses but draws against Southampton, Burnley, and Manchester United. Chelsea's on the road record is positive with 5 wins and a draw, and a recent on the road win against Leicester City 3-0. The team is dominating the 2021-22 Premier League table with a single point lead against Manchester City.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Watford vs Chelsea in the U.S.

This 2021-22 Premier League season game in the UK will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: Peacock. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Watford vs Chelsea: Predictions And Odds

Watford are underdogs at home with +1.5 ATS and +990 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a negative record and are unlikely to stop visitors. Chelsea are favorites to win with -1.5 goal line and -306 moneyline. The draw is offered at +460 odds. The best pick for this Premier League game is: Chelsea -1.5.

FanDuel Watford +1.5 / +990 Draw / Totals +460 / 3 Chelsea -1.5 / -360

* Odds via FanDuel