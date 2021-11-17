Watford and Manchester United will clash off on Saturday at Vicarage Road in the 12th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Find out here when the derby game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Watford will come against Manchester United at Vicarage Road in Watford in the 12th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 10:00 AM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this English Premier League soccer match in the US.

This will be their 15th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 12 games so far; Watford have celebrated a victory only twice to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 23, 2020, when the Red Devils grabbed a 3-0 home win at the Old Trafford in Manchester in a 2020/2021 Premier League match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Watford vs Manchester United: Date

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 12 game between Watford and Manchester United will be played on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Vicarage Road in Watford.

Watford vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Watford vs Manchester United in Premier League 2021-22

The English game to be played between Watford and Manchester United on the 12th round of the Premier League 2021/22 season, will be broadcast on Peacock in the United States.