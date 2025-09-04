What happens if Argentina win, tie or lose vs Venezuela today, September 4?

Argentina host Venezuela at the Estadio Monumental on Wednesday, September 4, already holding their ticket to defend the crown they won in Qatar 2022. Still, the matchup carries special weight after Lionel Messi confirmed that this will be his final World Cup qualifier on home soil.

Following Inter Miami’s win over Orlando City in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinal, Messi announced that the Venezuela clash would mark his last qualifier in Argentina — turning an otherwise routine fixture into a historic occasion.

While Argentina are safely through, Venezuela remain in the fight. La Vinotinto currently sit in seventh place with 18 points, which puts them in the intercontinental playoff spot. However, their chances of qualifying depend heavily on results from other matches, as even back-to-back wins might not secure direct entry.

What happens if Argentina beat Venezuela?

A victory would push Lionel Scaloni’s squad to 38 points, though it would have no impact on their World Cup status. For Venezuela, however, it would be a devastating blow — leaving their hopes of a playoff berth hanging on other results.

Argentina beat Venezuela 3-0 the last time they met in Buenos Aires. (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

What happens if Argentina and Venezuela draw?

A draw would move Argentina to 36 points and Venezuela to 19. For the Albiceleste, the outcome is inconsequential. For Fernando Batista’s side, however, even a single point could prove valuable in their bid to remain alive in qualifying.

What happens if Argentina lose to Venezuela?

An upset at the Estadio Monumental would spoil Messi’s farewell in Argentina but breathe new life into Venezuela’s campaign. A win would give La Vinotinto 21 points and, depending on Bolivia’s results, put them within striking distance of securing at least the playoff spot.