Scaloni confirms Messi’s status for Argentina vs Venezuela, reveals if Inter Miami star will travel to Ecuador

Argentina will host Venezuela on Thursday, August 4, at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires in the penultimate round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Although Lionel Scaloni‘s team has already secured their spot in the tournament, the match carries special meaning as Lionel Messi has confirmed it will be his final home qualifier in Argentina.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Scaloni made it clear his captain will be on the field. “How could he not play?” the coach said when asked about Messi’s availability.

“It’s a special match because of what Leo already said. Emotional, beautiful, because if it’s true that it will be his last in the Qualifiers, we have to enjoy it, and I’ll be the first one to do so. It’s a pleasure to have him, and I hope the fans at the stadium, and Leo himself, can enjoy it because they deserve it,” Scaloni added, confirming Messi will start on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the physical toll from Inter Miami’s recent 3-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup final, Messi will be in the starting XI due to the significance of the occasion for him and the national team.

Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi during a training session. (Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Beyond Messi, Scaloni noted that younger players such as Nico Paz and Franco Mastantuono could see opportunities, given that Argentina have already clinched their World Cup berth.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi breaks silence after Inter Miami’s loss vs Seattle Sounders in 2025 Leagues Cup final

Will Messi travel to Ecuador?

Scaloni not only addressed Messi’s availability for the upcoming match against Venezuela, but also confirmed that, barring any setbacks, the Argentine captain will travel to Ecuador for the final game of the South American qualifiers. “He will start and he will also travel to Ecuador for the second game, like everyone else unless something happens,” Scaloni said at the press conference.

Advertisement

Initial reports had suggested Messi might skip the trip in order to stay fresh for a grueling stretch with Inter Miami, who face nine matches in 35 days. However, Scaloni dismissed those rumors, confirming that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the captain will be with the squad in Ecuador.