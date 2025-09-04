Trending topics:
Colombia vs Bolivia: Lineups for Matchday 17 of Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Colombia and Bolivia are set to clash in the Matchday 17 of Conmebol Qualifiers, in a pivotal game that could define their spot in the 2026 World Cup. Here are the predicted lineups for both sides.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

James Rodriguez of Colombia and Miguel Terceros of Bolivia.
© Marcelo Endelli/Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty ImagesJames Rodriguez of Colombia and Miguel Terceros of Bolivia.

Colombia opened their CONMEBOL Qualifiers campaign on a high note but recently suffered a noticeable dip in form, dropping to sixth place in the standings. This shift jeopardizes their direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Now, they face a must-win situation in today’s match against Bolivia. Nonetheless, it will not be an easy task as La Verde also need to clinch a victory to increase their chances of getting into the tournament.

Despite not being one of the strongest national teams in CONMEBOL, Bolivia have maintained their chances in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The recent defeat against Venezuela, however, has complicated their path to the tournament. Now, qualifying for the playoffs requires not only winning both upcoming matches but also relying on La Vinotinto’s failure to secure two consecutive victories as direct qualification is no longer an option.

Unlike Bolivia, Colombia have a slightly more accessible path to securing a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After consecutive draws in recent matches, James Rodriguez’s team approaches the game against Bolivia with the need to win, as this result would ensure its direct qualification. However, it also has a chance to qualify with a draw, contingent on Venezuela losing to Argentina.

Colombia predicted lineup vs Bolivia

Colombia enter Matchday 17 against Bolivia without two of their key players: Daniel Muñoz and Kevin Castaño, sidelined due to yellow card suspensions. Nevertheless, head coach Nestor Lorenzo remains confident that the remaining stars on the roster will clinch a direct qualification. Adding an intriguing twist, the team welcomes the seasoned Dayro Moreno, 39, who holds the title of Colombia’s all-time top goal scorer.

James Rodriguez looking on

James Rodriguez of Colombia looks on during the match vs Argentina.

With this in mind, Colombia could lineup as follows: Camilo Vargas; Santiago Arias, Yerry Mina, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios; Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz; Jhon Cordoba.

Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers table: How things stand on Matchday 17

Bolivia predicted lineup vs Colombia

Bolivia enter the game against Colombia without Luis Chavez, who received a red card in the last game and will miss the upcoming matches. Despite this setback, head coach Oscar Villegas might stick with a similar lineup to the one that delivered their recent victory over Chile. As a result, Miguel Terceros may lead La Verde’s attack as they aim to secure three crucial points to maintain their hopes of reaching the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Considering this, Bolivia could play as follows in the Matchday 17: Carlos Lampe; Diego Medina, Efrain Morales, Diego Arroyo, Roberto Fernandez; Ervin Vaca, Robson Matheus, Gabriel Villamil; Miguel Terceros, Carmelo Algarañaz, Moises Paniagua.

