Where to watch Colombia vs Bolivia live in the USA: CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Colombia and Bolivia will face each other on Matchday 17 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

It’s a high-stakes clash as Colombia and Bolivia battle for World Cup positioning, each with different paths ahead. Colombia sit at 22 points, and a win would punch their ticket to the 2026 World Cup, though inconsistent performances have raised questions about their form.

Bolivia, on the other hand, carries 17 points and is trailing Venezuela by just one, giving them a real shot to climb into the seventh spot and secure a playoff berth. This matchup promises tension, drama, and a chance for either team to dramatically alter their qualifying fortunes.

When will the Colombia vs Bolivia match be played?

Colombia will face Bolivia this Thursday, September 4, for Matchday 17 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Miguel Terceros of Bolivia – Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images

Colombia vs Bolivia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Colombia vs Bolivia in the USA

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Colombia and Bolivia will be available for viewers in the USA via Fanatiz USA.