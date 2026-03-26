What happens if Denmark win, tie or lose vs North Macedonia today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Denmark and North Macedonia meet today in a key UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifier, with both teams looking to secure a spot in the play-off final. The result will determine which side moves closer to the World Cup finals.

The match is part of the UEFA Path C play-offs, featuring teams that finished second in their groups during the qualifying stage. Both national teams have a chance to advance, making today’s game crucial for their World Cup hopes.

A win, tie, or loss will have immediate implications for the next round on March 31, where the play-off final will decide one of the remaining UEFA slots for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

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What happens if Denmark beat North Macedonia today?

If Denmark beat North Macedonia today, Denmark would advance to the Path D play‑off final scheduled for March 31, 2026, keeping their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals alive.

Victor Froholdt of Denmark is seen during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match in 2025 (Source: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

This European playoff structure gives winners of the March 26 semi‑finals a single‑match chance to secure one of four remaining UEFA spots in the main tournament.

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Denmark earned their place in the playoffs by finishing second in Group C of the UEFA qualifiers, meaning direct qualification wasn’t secured in the group stage. A win here would put them one step from a World Cup berth, facing the winner of Czechia vs Republic of Ireland in the Path D final.

What happens if Denmark and North Macedonia tie?

If Denmark and North Macedonia tie at the end of regular time, the match will not end there, as play‑off semi‑finals in UEFA qualifying are knockout fixtures, a winner must be produced.

That means the game would go to extra time and, if still tied, a penalty shootout to decide who advances to the play‑off final. Under UEFA rules for this stage, draws after 90 minutes aren’t accepted because only one team can move forward toward World Cup qualification.

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So a tie in regulation simply postpones the answer. The winner after extra time or penalties advances, while the loser’s campaign ends here. This format keeps the stakes high and ensures a definitive outcome on matchday.

What happens if Denmark lose to North Macedonia today?

If Denmark lose to North Macedonia today, Denmark’s path to the 2026 World Cup via the UEFA play‑offs would be over — they would be eliminated from contention, as only winners of the play‑off semi‑finals advance.

North Macedonia would move on to the Path D play‑off final against the winner of Czechia vs Republic of Ireland, with the final winner securing one of Europe’s last four World Cup spots.