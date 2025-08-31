Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders in 2025 Leagues Cup final?

After defeating Orlando City SC, Inter Miami secured a spot in the 2025 Leagues Cup final. With this, Lionel Messi reaches his second final in the tournament since arriving the franchise in 2023, eager to lift the title once more. However, they face a tough opponent in the Seattle Sounders. For that reason, fans eagerly await to see if the Argentine star will be in the starting lineup today.

In the last press conference before the game, head coach Javier Mascherano spoke about Lionel Messi‘s status. “Messi is fine. We saw him in the game against Orlando, where he once again made the difference despite having been out of action for a few days. I’m happy for him and how the game ended,” he said, as reported by the journalist Jose Armando Rodriguez.

Considering the latter, Lionel Messi is expected to start for Inter Miami against the Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup final. With this, the Herons aim to clinch their second tournament victory and become the maximum winner team in the history of the competition with two titles. As Javier Mascherano did last time out, the Argentine star could play the entire game.

Despite being absent for much of the tournament, Lionel has made a big impact for Inter Miami, scoring two goals and providing two assists. In addition, Rodrigo De Paul highlighted the team Argentine superstar’s desire to compete in the last press conference. “We know Messi’s mentality of competing and winning things, for himself and for all the guys who have been working hard. It’s a dream come true for everyone and a boost of strength and enthusiasm.”

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the Leagues Cup Semifinal between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City in 2025.

Inter Miami’s Javier Mascherano on facing Seattle Sounders in 2025 Leagues Cup final

Inter Miami are currently in impressive form, riding four games without being defeated. The upcoming clash with the Seattle Sounders presents a unique challenge, as these teams have only met once before—a matchup that ended in a Herons victory. As they prepare for the 2025 Leagues Cup final, head coach Javier Mascherano offered insights into their formidable opponent.

“Seattle are a great team with a fantastic coach who has been in the league for a long time and has made them a perennial winner. It is a club with a lot more history than us, and they are in good form,” Javier Mascherano said in the last press conference.

Although the Seattle Sounders are not the strongest MLS team, they have a squad featuring standout players such as Jesus Ferreira, Pedro De La Vega, and Osaze De Rosario. These players could prove quite dangerous for the Herons, making the game potentially very competitive as the 2025 Leagues Cup champion is decided.