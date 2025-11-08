What happens if Lionel Messi and Inter Miami win, tie or lose vs Nashville today in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs?

Lionel Messi will look to pilot Inter Miami tonight at Chase Stadium as they face Nashville SC in the decisive Game 3 of the first round of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

After winning the first match 3-1 with a Messi brace, Inter Miami failed to capitalize on their advantage in Game 2, falling 2-1 at Geodis Park. The Argentine captain are now focused on securing the club’s first-ever qualification to the second round of the MLS playoffs.

A significant issue for Javier Mascherano’s side is that Luis Suarez will be unavailable for this match. The MLS Disciplinary Committee handed the Uruguayan striker a one-game suspension for “violent conduct” after reviewing a play in which the forward kicked Nashville’s Andy Najar off the ball.

Lionel Messi will again be key to Inter Miami’s historic pursuit. The captain is the series’ top scorer with three goals, having netted two in the 3-1 home win and scored once in the 2-1 away defeat.

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring for Inter Miami vs Nashville. (Getty Images)

The Argentine has converted 32 goals so far this season, with 29 coming in the regular season—a tally that earned him the 2025 MLS Golden Boot, becoming the first player in Inter Miami history to win the award.

What happens if Inter Miami beat Nashville?

If Inter Miami defeat Nashville in regulation time at Chase Stadium, they will secure the ticket to the second round of the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in their history. If Inter Miami manage to advace to the second round, they will face the either FC Cincinnati or Columbus Crew.

What happens if Inter Miami and Nashville tie?

If the match ends in a tie after 90 minutes, the team advancing to the next round will be decided via a penalty shootout, as there is no overtime in this stage of the MLS playoffs.

What happens if Inter Miami lose to Nashville?

Should Nashville pull off the upset and defeat Inter Miami at Chase Stadium, the visiting side will secure their ticket to the second round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. For Lionel Messi, this outcome would mean he will finish the season without winning any titles.

