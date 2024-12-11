Where to watch AC Milan vs Crvena Zvezda live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

AC Milan take on Crvena Zvezda in a Matchday 6 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

AC Milan are riding high after a hard-fought victory over Slovan Bratislava, a match that turned out to be more challenging than expected against the Slovakian side. The win brought Milan to 9 points, keeping them within striking distance of a coveted Round of 16 spot.

To stay on track, the Rossoneri will need another strong performance as they face Crvena Zvezda. The Serbian side has proven to be a tougher opponent than anticipated and, while considered underdogs, they’ll enter the match knowing an upset could keep their slim qualification hopes alive.

When will the AC Milan vs Crvena Zvezda match be played?

AC Milan face Crvena Zvezda this Wednesday, December 11, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Andrija Maksimovic of Crvena Zvezda – IMAGO / Starsport

AC Milan vs Crvena Zvezda: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch AC Milan vs Crvena Zvezda in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between AC Milan and Crvena Zvezda, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo, with additional viewing options available on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, ViX.