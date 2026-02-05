Trending topics:
Who are AIN athletes at the Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026?

As the Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026 begin, many fans are asking about the Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) set to compete on the world stage.

By Gianni Taina

The Olympics logo.
While Russia and Belarus remain barred from official participation in the Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026, a select group of athletes from these nations will still compete under a specific set of requirements. These competitors will not represent their home countries; instead, they will participate under the flag of Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN).

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reaffirmed the protocols established during the Paris 2024 Summer Games, where Russian and Belarusian athletes were required to compete as neutrals. This policy remains in effect following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which led to the ongoing suspension of both National Olympic Committees.

For the 2026 Winter Games—the first to be hosted across two primary cities—the IOC holds the authority to invite eligible AIN competitors and their support personnel.

Participation is strictly contingent upon the athletes’ acceptance and signature of the Conditions of Participation. For this event, a total of 13 Russian and 7 Belarusian athletes will compete together under the AIN banner.

Daria Olesik of Team Individual Neutral Athletes in action during a training. (Getty Images)

Daria Olesik of Team Individual Neutral Athletes in action during a training. (Getty Images)

Complete roster of AIN athletes: Milano Cortina 2026

Alpine Skiing

  • Yulia Pleshkova (Female – Russian)
  • Simon Efimov (Male – Russian)
  • Maria Shkanova (Female – Belarusian)

Cross-Country Skiing

  • Savelii Korostelev (Male – Russian)
  • Daria Nepriaeva (Female – Russian)
  • Hanna Karaliova (Female – Belarusian)
Figure Skating

  • Petr Gumennik (Male – Russian)
  • Adeliia Petrosian (Female – Russian)
  • Viktoriya Safonova (Female – Belarusian)

Freestyle Skiing

  • Anastasiya Andryianava (Female – Belarusian)
  • Anna Derugo (Female – Belarusian)
  • Hanna Huskova (Female – Belarusian)
Luge

  • Daria Olesik (Female – Russian)
  • Pavel Repilov (Male – Russian)

Short Track Speed Skating

  • Ivan Posashkov (Male – Russian)
  • Alena Krylova (Female – Russian)
Ski Mountaineering

  • Nikita Filippov (Male – Russian)

Speed Skating

  • Kseniia Korzhova (Female – Russian)
  • Anastasiia Semenova (Female – Russian)
  • Marina Zueva (Female – Belarusian)
