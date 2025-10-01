Where to watch Argentina U20 vs Australia U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Argentina U20 will face off against Australia U20 in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Argentina U20 vs Australia U20 online in the US on Fubo]

Argentina opened the tournament with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Cuba, overcoming a red card that left them shorthanded for much of the match but still managing to grab all three points and set themselves up well for their next challenge.

They now face Australia U20, who made a good performance with a narrow 1-0 loss to Italy U20. While Argentina enters as the favorite, Australia is expected to push the pace and battle for a result that could keep their qualification hopes alive heading into the final round.

When will the Argentina U20 vs Australia U20 match be played?

Argentina U20 play against Australia U20 on Wednesday, October 1, for the Matchday 2 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Australian fans show their support – Phil Cole/Getty Images

Argentina U20 vs Australia U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Argentina U20 vs Australia U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Argentina U20 and Australia U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: FS2, Universo, DirecTV Stream.