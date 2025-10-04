Where to watch Argentina U20 vs Italy U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Argentina U20 square off against Italy U20 in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Argentina U20 enter their final group stage match already through to the knockout round after back-to-back wins over Cuba and Australia, but first place is still on the line. A draw would be enough for them to secure the top spot.

However, the challenge won’t be simple against an Italy U20 side sitting on four points after drawing with Cuba. The Italians know their path is clear—avoid defeat and they’re moving on—while Argentina look to close out the group in control and carry momentum into the next stage.

When will the Argentina U20 vs Italy U20 match be played?

Argentina U20 face Italy U20 on Saturday, October 4, for the Matchday 3 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Argentina U20 vs Italy U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Argentina U20 vs Italy U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Argentina U20 and Italy U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: FS2, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream.