Where to watch Arsenal vs Kairat in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Arsenal and Kairat face each other in the league stage Matchday 8 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

As the group stage hits its finale, Arsenal arrive with nothing left to settle but perfection still on the line. A 3–1 win over Inter already sealed a Round of 16 spot, and the Gunners now look to finish with a flawless 21-point haul.

Kairat, sitting last and eliminated, embrace the underdog role with a chance to test themselves against elite competition and possibly disrupt Arsenal’s perfect run. With pride and momentum at stake, this matchup carries more intrigue than it may suggest—don’t miss the action.

When will the Arsenal vs Kairat match be played?

Arsenal play against Kairat this Wednesday, January 28, in the league stage Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Arsenal vs Kairat: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Arsenal vs Kairat in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Arsenal and Kairat. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.