Where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Arsenal will take on Manchester City in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City online in the US on Peacock]

One of the Premier League’s marquee matchups this weekend pits two of England’s Big Six against each other, with title implications already in play. Arsenal head into the clash with nine points from their first four matches and fresh confidence after a strong Champions League debut, eager to secure a fourth league win.

Across the pitch, Manchester City arrive riding momentum of their own after taking the city derby and opening European play with a victory, with Erling Haaland and company intent on extending their winning streak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Arsenal vs Manchester City match be played?

Arsenal play against Manchester City this Sunday, September 21, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 5. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM (ET).

Declan Rice of Arsenal FC – David Ramos/Getty Images

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

see also Guardiola believes Haaland could surpass Messi and Ronaldo’s Champions League records

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City in the USA on Peacock.