Where to watch Atalanta vs Club Brugge live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Atalanta will face off against Club Brugge in what will be the second leg of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 32. Fans in the USA can find kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options here to make sure they don’t miss a second of this highly anticipated showdown.

[Watch Atalanta vs Club Brugge online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Club Brugge have already shown they’re a formidable force at home, with their 2-1 victory over Atalanta in the first leg serving as another testament to their strength. However, the road ahead presents a much tougher challenge as they now head to Italy, needing to secure a spot in the round of 16.

Despite the win, the narrow goal difference offers no guarantees, and Atalanta are fully aware of this. With their own strong home record, they’ll be pushing hard to secure a victory that would see them through to the next round of the Champions League.

When will the Atalanta vs Club Brugge match be played?

Atalanta take on Club Brugge this Tuesday, February 18, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 32. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Joaquin Seys of Club Brugge – Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Atalanta vs Club Brugge: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Atalanta vs Club Brugge in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Atalanta and Club Brugge. Catch all the action live on Fubo (free trial), with extended coverage also available on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream and ViX.