Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will face each other in a Matchday 7 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

The Madrid Derby is set to light up La Liga once again, with Real Madrid riding a flawless six-game winning streak behind Kylian Mbappe and a star-studded attack that has them sitting at the top of the table.

Atletico Madrid, after a shaky start to the 2025/2026 season, have started to build momentum of their own and will be eager to challenge their city rivals in one of Europe’s fiercest rivalries.

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match be played?

Atletico Madrid will face Real Madrid on Saturday, September 27, for the Matchday 7 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in the USA

