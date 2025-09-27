Trending topics:
La Liga

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Atletico Madrid take on Real Madrid in a Matchday 7 showdown of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

The Madrid Derby is set to light up La Liga once again, with Real Madrid riding a flawless six-game winning streak behind Kylian Mbappe and a star-studded attack that has them sitting at the top of the table.

[Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid online in the US on Fubo]

The Madrid Derby is set to light up La Liga once again, with Real Madrid riding a flawless six-game winning streak behind Kylian Mbappe and a star-studded attack that has them sitting at the top of the table.

Atletico Madrid, after a shaky start to the 2025/2026 season, have started to build momentum of their own and will be eager to challenge their city rivals in one of Europe’s fiercest rivalries.

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match be played?

Atletico Madrid will face Real Madrid on Saturday, September 27, for the Matchday 7 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid – Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM
CT: 9:15 AM
MT: 8:15 AM
PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
Better Collective Logo