Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad live in the USA: 2025/2026 Copa del Rey

Atletico Madrid face off against Real Sociedad in what will be the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey final. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad online in the US on Fubo]

Spanish soccer takes center stage with a massive Copa del Rey final, as Atletico Madrid arrive in top form after booking a spot in the UEFA Champions League semifinals by eliminating Barcelona in a hard-fought series.

Diego Simeone’s side looks poised to capitalize on that momentum, but Real Sociedad—despite an inconsistent run—sees this as a prime opportunity to capture a major trophy, setting up a high-stakes clash no fan should miss.

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When will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad match be played?

Atletico Madrid play against Real Sociedad in the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey final this Saturday, April 18, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Benat Turrientes of Real Sociedad – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Copa del Rey clash between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad live in the United States on Fubo (direct link to the game here). Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.