Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
Copa del Rey

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad live in the USA: 2025/2026 Copa del Rey

Atletico Madrid take on Real Sociedad in the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey final. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available here for both television and streaming platforms.

Alex Baena of Atletico Madrid
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesAlex Baena of Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid face off against Real Sociedad in what will be the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey final. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad online in the US on Fubo]

Spanish soccer takes center stage with a massive Copa del Rey final, as Atletico Madrid arrive in top form after booking a spot in the UEFA Champions League semifinals by eliminating Barcelona in a hard-fought series.

Diego Simeone’s side looks poised to capitalize on that momentum, but Real Sociedad—despite an inconsistent run—sees this as a prime opportunity to capture a major trophy, setting up a high-stakes clash no fan should miss.

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad match be played?

Atletico Madrid play against Real Sociedad in the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey final this Saturday, April 18, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Benat Turrientes of Real Sociedad – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Benat Turrientes of Real Sociedad – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Copa del Rey clash between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad live in the United States on Fubo (direct link to the game here). Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions