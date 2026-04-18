What happens if Atletico Madrid win, tie or lose vs Real Sociedad today in 2026 Copa del Rey final?

Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad meet in a winner-takes-all showdown in the 2026 Copa del Rey final, where there are no second chances and every possible outcome leads directly to a champion.

The match will be played on April 18 at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, a neutral venue that has become the traditional stage for Spain’s biggest domestic final. Real Sociedad arrive with momentum after a semifinal win over Athletic Club.

For Simeone’s team, the game represents a shot at ending a long wait for Copa del Rey silverware—their last title coming in 2013—while also reinforcing their status after a strong run that included eliminating Barcelona en route to the final.

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What happens if Atletico Madrid beat Real Sociedad today?

If Atletico Madrid beat Real Sociedad today, they will be crowned 2026 Copa del Rey champions. There are no aggregate scores or second legs in the final—this is a single, decisive match played at La Cartuja in Seville.

Antoine Griezmann and Alex Baena of Atletico de Madrid in 2026 (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Beyond the silverware, lifting the Copa del Rey would mark a major milestone in Atlético’s season, validating their run through top opposition and reinforcing their status among Spain’s elite under Diego Simeone.

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What happens if Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad tie today?

If Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad are tied after 90 minutes, the match will go to extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shootout to decide the winner. Unlike league matches, draws are not final outcomes in the Copa del Rey final.

The rules establish 30 minutes of extra time, and if the score remains level, the game is decided by penalties. This format has produced dramatic finishes in the past, including the 1987 final between these same two teams, which was decided on penalties after a draw.

What happens if Atletico Madrid lose to Real Sociedad today?

If Atletico Madrid lose to Real Sociedad, they will finish as runners-up of the 2026 edition and miss out on the Copa del Rey title. In a one-game final, defeat means there are no second chances.

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Real Sociedad would lift the trophy, adding another major title to their recent history and cementing their status as one of Spain’s rising forces, turning a strong campaign into a historic achievement with a Copa del Rey victory.

For Atletico, a loss would be particularly significant given the context of the season, as it would extend their drought in this competition and represent a missed opportunity after reaching the final for the first time in years.