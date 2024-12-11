Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Slovan Bratislava live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid will face each other Slovan Bratislava in a Matchday 6 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Atletico Madrid head into a pivotal matchup as they look to keep their Round of 16 hopes alive. After a sluggish start to the tournament, the Spanish side has rebounded impressively, climbing to 9 points and sitting just one point behind Monaco, the eighth and final team currently in a qualifying spot.

Their next test comes against Slovan Bratislava, one of three teams yet to earn a single point alongside RB Leipzig and Young Boys. While Bratislava remain mathematically alive in the competition, their realistic goal may be salvaging some pride in their final appearances.

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Slovan Bratislava match be played?

Atletico Madrid take on Slovan Bratislava this Wednesday, December 11, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 clash set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Slovan Bratislava’s Vladimir Weiss – IMAGO / PA Images

Atletico Madrid vs Slovan Bratislava: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Slovan Bratislava in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Atletico Madrid and Slovan Bratislava, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA.

Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo, with additional viewing options available on Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.