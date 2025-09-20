Trending topics:
Where to watch AVS vs Benfica live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

AVS take on Benfica in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga. Find out here all game details, kickoff times and broadcast options available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Vangelis Pavlidis of SL Benfica
Vangelis Pavlidis of SL Benfica

AVS face off against Benfica a Matchday 6 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

[Watch AVS vs Benfica online in the US on Fubo]

Benfica enter this matchup desperate to rebound after a brutal stretch that saw them stumble to a 1-1 draw with Santa Clara despite a man advantage and then suffer a shocking 3-2 home loss to Qarabag, squandering a two-goal lead in the process.

With pressure mounting, As Aguias are eyeing a much-needed win to regain momentum and push back toward the top of the table. Standing in their way is AVS, a side once again battling to stay clear of relegation and eager to scrape together points to climb out of the basement.

When will the AVS vs Benfica match be played?

AVS face Benfica in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Saturday, September 20, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Alexander Bah of SL Benfica

Alexander Bah of SL Benfica – Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

AVS vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM
CT: 12:00 PM
MT: 11:00 AM
PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch AVS vs Benfica in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between AVS and Benfica in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Fanatiz and GolTV.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
