Where to watch Barcelona vs Valencia live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Barcelona and Valencia will face each other in a Matchday 21 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and how to watch the match on TV or through streaming platforms for fans in the United States.

Barcelona’s grip on the top spot has slipped after a string of poor performances, allowing Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid to leapfrog them in the standings. Following another win for Los Merengues, Barcelona sit 10 points behind the leaders with 39 points and faces a crucial match to cut the deficit to seven.

They’ll have a strong opportunity against Valencia, who are languishing at the bottom of the table with just 16 points—four shy of safety. While Valencia enter as the clear underdogs, their desperation for points could pose a significant threat to Barcelona’s hopes of closing the gap.

When will the Barcelona vs Valencia match be played?

Barcelona face off against Valencia on Sunday, January 26, in Matchday 21 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Giorgi Mamardashvili of Valencia – David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona vs Valencia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs Valencia in the USA

