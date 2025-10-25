Trending topics:
Primeira Liga

Where to watch Benfica vs Arouca live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Benfica will face Arouca in a Matchday 9 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga. Find out here all game details, kickoff times and broadcast options available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Tomas Araujo of Benfica
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesTomas Araujo of Benfica

Benfica will face off against Arouca in the Matchday 9 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

[Watch Benfica vs Arouca online in the US on Fubo]

Benfica head into a crucial clash as they look to recover from a rough patch, including a 3-0 loss to Newcastle on Matchday 3 of the Champions League—their third straight defeat in the competition. Struggling in domestic play as well, As Aguias sit four points behind the league leaders with 18 points.

This makes a victory essential for Benfica in order to keep in the title race. They’ll face an Arouca side also battling inconsistencies; with nine points, the visitors are hovering just three points above the relegation zone and need a result to create some breathing room.

Advertisement

When will the Benfica vs Arouca match be played?

Benfica will take on Arouca in a Matchday 9 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Saturday, October 25, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM (ET).

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Advertisement

Benfica vs Arouca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM
CT: 2:30 PM
MT: 1:30 PM
PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Arouca in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Arouca in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Fanatiz, DirecTV Stream and GolTV.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Newcastle vs Benfica in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Newcastle vs Benfica in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Chaves vs Benfica live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Taca de Portugal
Soccer

Where to watch Chaves vs Benfica live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Taca de Portugal

Where to watch Porto vs Benfica live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga
Soccer

Where to watch Porto vs Benfica live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Eagles lose Jalen Hurts' four key teammates for game against Giants
NFL

Eagles lose Jalen Hurts' four key teammates for game against Giants

Better Collective Logo