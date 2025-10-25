Where to watch Benfica vs Arouca live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Benfica will face off against Arouca in the Matchday 9 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

[Watch Benfica vs Arouca online in the US on Fubo]

Benfica head into a crucial clash as they look to recover from a rough patch, including a 3-0 loss to Newcastle on Matchday 3 of the Champions League—their third straight defeat in the competition. Struggling in domestic play as well, As Aguias sit four points behind the league leaders with 18 points.

This makes a victory essential for Benfica in order to keep in the title race. They’ll face an Arouca side also battling inconsistencies; with nine points, the visitors are hovering just three points above the relegation zone and need a result to create some breathing room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Benfica vs Arouca match be played?

Benfica will take on Arouca in a Matchday 9 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Saturday, October 25, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM (ET).

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Advertisement

Benfica vs Arouca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Arouca in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Arouca in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Fanatiz, DirecTV Stream and GolTV.