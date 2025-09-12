Where to watch Benfica vs Santa Clara live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Benfica will face off against Santa Clara a Matchday 5 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

Benfica are pushing to stay in the hunt for the Primeira Liga’s top spot, sitting three points back of Porto after their archrivals edged Sporting CP to move into first place with 12 points and for now are unique leaders.

With a game in hand, As Aguias know a win could pull them level at the summit, at least temporarily, before Porto’s Matchday 5 clash. Their next test comes against Santa Clara, a mid-table side on four points that’s looking to build momentum and climb further up the standings.

When will the Benfica vs Santa Clara match be played?

Benfica play against Santa Clara in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Friday, September 12, with kickoff scheduled for 3:15 PM (ET).

Benfica vs Santa Clara: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Santa Clara in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Santa Clara in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Fanatiz and GolTV.