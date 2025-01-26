Where to watch Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors live in the USA: 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina

Trending topics:
Boca Juniors face Argentinos Juniors for the Matchday 1 of the 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this game live in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Carlos Palacios of Boca Juniors
© Luciano Bisbal/Getty ImagesCarlos Palacios of Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors will receive Argentinos Juniors in a Matchday 1 showdown of the 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina. Fans in the United States can find details about the game, including kickoff time and TV and streaming options, to watch the action live.

[Watch Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Boca Juniors, one of the top contenders for the title, enters the tournament with renewed determination after a disappointing 2024. Armed with a revamped squad that retains their key players and adds high-level talent, the team is ready to reclaim its place among the elite.

Their opening test comes against Argentinos Juniors, a tough opponent looking to bounce back from a lackluster league campaign and reestablish themselves as contenders this season. And what better way to start the year than with a victory against Boca.

When will the Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors match be played?

Boca Juniors receive Argentinos Juniors in the Matchday 1 of the Liga Profesional Argentina this Sunday, January 26. The game will kick off at 5:00 PM (ET).

Alan Lescano of Argentinos Juniors – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Alan Lescano of Argentinos Juniors – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors in the USA

This 2024 Liga Profesional Argentina game between Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors can be watched live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fanatiz USA, TyC Sports Internacional.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

