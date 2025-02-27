Where to watch Botafogo vs Racing Club live in the USA: 2025 Conmebol Recopa Sudamericana

Botafogo will face off against Racing Club in what will be the second leg of the 2025 Conmebol Recopa Sudamericana. Here’s a rundown of the kickoff time and how fans in the United States can watch the game live on TV or through streaming services.

[Watch Botafogo vs Racing Club online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Racing Club asserted their dominance at home with a commanding 2-0 victory in the first leg of this Recopa Sudamericana, reinforcing their status as a top contender while leaving Botafogo struggling for answers.

The Brazilian side has looked lost since winning the 2024 Copa Libertadores and will need a drastic turnaround to keep its hopes alive. Racing, holding a comfortable advantage against a vulnerable opponent, appears to be in control but must stay focused and manage their lead wisely to avoid any surprises.

When will the Botafogo vs Racing Club match be played?

Botafogo take on Racing Club this Thursday, February 27, for the second leg of the 2025 Conmebol Recopa Sudamericana. Set to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Adrián Martínez of Racing Club and Danilo of Botafogo – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Botafogo vs Racing Club: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Botafogo vs Racing Club in the USA

Get ready for this 2025 Conmebol Recopa Sudamericana clash between Botafogo and Racing Club set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, ViX.