Where to watch Brazil vs Senegal live in the USA: International Friendly game

Brazil and Senegal will face each other in a 2025 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

Brazil and Senegal are set to deliver one of the headline matchups of this FIFA window, pairing the star-studded Seleção—still dangerous despite recent inconsistencies—with a surging Senegal side that has emerged as one of Africa’s most formidable programs in the 21st century.

Brazil enters the friendly intent on sharpening its form ahead of the next World Cup, relying on elite individual talent to reestablish its edge, while Senegal brings a roster loaded with proven standouts and a clear focus on building momentum toward a statement tournament run.

When will the Brazil vs Senegal match be played?

Brazil will take on Senegal in a 2025 international friendly game this Saturday, November 16, with the match kicking off at 11:00 AM (ET).

Sadio Mane of Senegal – Xaume Olleros/Getty Images

Brazil vs Senegal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Brazil vs Senegal in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Brazil and Senegal will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, Fanatiz.