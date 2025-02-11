Trending topics:
UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Brest vs PSG live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Brest play against PSG in the first leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League round of 32. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain

Brest and PSG will face against each other in the first leg of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 32. Fans in the USA can find kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options here to make sure they don’t miss a second of this highly anticipated showdown.

[Watch Brest vs PSG online in the US on Paramount+]

PSG and Brest face off in a French showdown in the round of 32, each arriving with contrasting paths. PSG looked in danger of missing this stage but secured their spot with crucial back-to-back wins—first over Manchester City on Matchday 7 and then against Stuttgart on Matchday 8.

Brest, on the other hand, started strong and sat among the top teams early on but stumbled late, ultimately finishing 18th. Still, this marks a historic opportunity for Brest, and a ticket to the round of 16 would make it even more memorable.

When will the Brest vs PSG match be played?

Brest will take on PSG this Tuesday, February 11, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 32The game is set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Mathias Pereira Lage of Brest – Lars Baron/Getty Images

Brest vs PSG: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Brest vs PSG in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Brest and PSG. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on TUDN, UniMás, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

