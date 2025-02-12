Trending topics:
Where to watch Celtic vs Bayern live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Celtic take on Bayern in the first leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League round of 32. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich
© Adam Pretty/Getty ImagesHarry Kane of Bayern Munich

Celtic will face off against Bayern in the first leg of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 32. Fans in the USA can find kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options here to make sure they don’t miss a second of this highly anticipated showdown.

[Watch Celtic vs Bayern online in the US on Paramount+]

Bayern Munich‘s inconsistent league form has put them in this stage despite being favored to qualify directly for the Round of 16. Still, they remain strong contenders to advance and now must prove it on the field.

They have a prime opportunity against a Celtic side that, while performing well in the Champions League, enters as clear underdogs. Yet, soccer is full of surprises, and the Scottish club will be eager to pull off a shock against the Bavarians.

When will the Celtic vs Bayern match be played?

Celtic receive Bayern this Wednesday, February 12, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 32The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Luke McCowan of Celtic – Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic vs Bayern: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Celtic vs Bayern in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Celtic and Bayern. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on ViX.

