Where to watch Celtic vs Bayern live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Celtic will face off against Bayern in the first leg of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 32. Fans in the USA can find kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options here to make sure they don’t miss a second of this highly anticipated showdown.

[Watch Celtic vs Bayern online in the US on Paramount+]

Bayern Munich‘s inconsistent league form has put them in this stage despite being favored to qualify directly for the Round of 16. Still, they remain strong contenders to advance and now must prove it on the field.

They have a prime opportunity against a Celtic side that, while performing well in the Champions League, enters as clear underdogs. Yet, soccer is full of surprises, and the Scottish club will be eager to pull off a shock against the Bavarians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Celtic vs Bayern match be played?

Celtic receive Bayern this Wednesday, February 12, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 32. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Luke McCowan of Celtic – Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Advertisement

Celtic vs Bayern: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

see also Bayern Munich and Netherlands legend Arjen Robben picks the GOAT between Cristiano and Messi

How to watch Celtic vs Bayern in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Celtic and Bayern. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on ViX.