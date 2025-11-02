Where to watch Celtic vs Rangers live for free in the USA: 2025/2026 Scottish League Cup

The Old Firm rivalry will have a new edition, with Celtic receiving Rangers on the 2025/2026 Scottish Premiership semifinals. Uncover all the essential details about this highly anticipated match, including venue specifics and viewing options via television or live streaming platforms accessible in the USA.

[Watch Celtic vs Rangers online in the US on Fubo]

Another chapter of the Old Firm rivalry is set to unfold as Scotland’s two powerhouse clubs collide for a spot in the Scottish League Cup final. Despite neither side sitting atop the Premiership table—Celtic currently second with 20 points and Rangers third with 15.

The current leaders are Hearts lead the pack with 26, however this showdown transcends the standings. When these fierce rivals meet, pride and passion take center stage, and victory is the only result that truly counts.

When will the Celtic vs Rangers match be played?

Celtic will take on Rangers this Sunday, November 2, for the 2025/2026 Scottish League Cup semifinals. Kickoff is set for 9:00 AM (ET).

Callum Osmand of Celtic – Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic vs Rangers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Scottish League Cup clash between Celtic and Rangers the USA on Fubo. Other options: CBS Sports Network, DirecTV Stream.