Champions League

Where to watch Bayern vs Celtic live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Bayern take on Celtic in the second leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League round of 32. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich
© Stuart Franklin/Getty ImagesManuel Neuer of Bayern Munich

Bayern will face off against Celtic in what will be the second leg of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 32. Fans in the USA can find kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options here to make sure they don’t miss a second of this highly anticipated showdown.

[Watch Bayern vs Celtic online in the US on Paramount+]

The first leg between Bayern and Celtic delivered plenty of excitement, with Bayern taking a 2-0 lead as expected. However, Celtic fought back, narrowing the gap and even threatening to equalize before falling short.

Now, Bayern head into the second leg at the Allianz Arena with a 2-1 advantage and home-field support, making them heavy favorites to advance. Celtic, aware of the challenge, will be aiming for a heroic performance after showing they could trouble the German side in the first meeting.

When will the Bayern vs Celtic match be played?

Bayern receive Celtic this Tuesday, February 18, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 32The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Jota of Celtic – Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Jota of Celtic – Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Bayern vs Celtic: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Bayern vs Celtic in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Bayern and Celtic. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on TUDN, UniMás, DirecTV Stream and ViX.

