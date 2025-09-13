Where to watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2025 MLS

Charlotte will face off against Inter Miami for a 2025 MLS regular season game. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami live in the USA on Apple TV]

Inter Miami are back in MLS play following a 3-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final, and Lionel Messi’s squad is looking to bounce back as they push for higher ground in the Eastern Conference. Sitting in sixth place, Miami have a crucial match against Charlotte FC.

Charlotte are currently in the fourth position with 50 points. With both sides chasing the top of the standings, this clash not only carries playoff implications but also gives Charlotte an opportunity to tighten the gap on the leaders while Miami aim to climb into the upper tier.

When will the Charlotte vs Inter Miami match be played?

Charlotte will take on Inter Miami this Saturday, September 13, in a 2025 MLS regular season game, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Wilfried Zaha of Charlotte FC – David Jensen/Getty Images

Charlotte vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2025 MLS regular season showdown between Charlotte and Inter Miami, live in the USA.