Where to watch Chivas vs Toluca live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Chivas will face off against Toluca in a Liga MX Apertura 2025 Matchday 9 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Chivas vs Toluca online in the US on Fubo]

Chivas found some much-needed momentum this week after a rough start to the season, securing a win in the heated Derby against Club America and a draw with Tigres UANL to climb to 8 points and move closer to a playoff position.

The team now faces a stiff challenge as they head into a matchup with Toluca, who sit near the top of the standings with 16 points and are eager to extend their run and tighten their grip on the league’s upper spots.

When will the Chivas vs Toluca match be played?

Chivas play against Toluca in the Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 this Saturday, September 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:05 PM (ET).

Jesus Gallardo of Toluca – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Chivas vs Toluca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Toluca in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Chivas and Toluca will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Telemundo, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium.