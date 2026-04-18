Where to watch Club America vs Toluca live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Club America will face off against Toluca in a Liga MX Clausura 2026 Matchday 15 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Club America vs Toluca online in the US on Fubo]

Club America enter this pivotal Liga MX clash under pressure after a derby draw with Cruz Azul left their playoff spot far from secure, meaning anything less than a win could complicate their postseason path.

Toluca, meanwhile, are chasing the top of the table with 27 points, sitting four behind Chivas and running out of time as the regular season winds down. With both teams needing a result for very different reasons, this matchup carries major stakes—don’t miss it.

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When will the Club America vs Toluca match be played?

Club America take on Toluca in the Matchday 15 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 this Saturday, April 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 PM (ET).

Alexis Vega of Toluca – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Club America vs Toluca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Toluca in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Club America and Toluca will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (direct link to the game here). Other options: DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN and ViX.