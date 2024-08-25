Where to watch Columbus Crew vs LAFC live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

Columbus Crew will face LAFC in the 2024 Leagues Cup final. Keep an eye out for full coverage, including kickoff times and streaming details available in the USA.

Columbus Crew will take on LAFC in the 2024 Leagues Cup final, and fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action. Catch all the live coverage of this exciting matchup through your local listings or your preferred streaming platforms across the USA.

[Watch Columbus Crew vs LAFC live in the USA on Apple TV]

The Leagues Cup grand final is set to unfold this Sunday, featuring a clash between two of Concacaf’s premier teams: Columbus Crew and Los Angeles FC. This matchup revisits the thrilling 2023 MLS Cup final, promising an electrifying showdown. Columbus Crew secured their spot in the final with a dominant 3-1 victory over Philadelphia Union, continuing their impressive form throughout the tournament.

On the other hand, Los Angeles FC demonstrated their own formidable strength, delivering a resounding 4-0 win against Colorado Rapids. With both teams showcasing exceptional performances leading up to this match, the final is poised to be a captivating and high-stakes encounter.

When will the Columbus Crew vs LAFC match be played?

Columbus Crew clash with the LAFC in the 2024 Leagues Cup final this Sunday, August 25, with the match kicking off at 7:15 PM (ET).

Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Columbus Crew vs LAFC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:15 PM

CT: 6:15 PM

MT: 5:15 PM

PT: 4:15 PM

see also Inter Miami’s Tata Martino with high praise for Leagues Cup finalist

How to watch Columbus Crew vs LAFC in the USA

Get ready for an exciting clash as Columbus Crew face LAFC in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Catch every thrilling moment of the action live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass. Other options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision.

Advertisement