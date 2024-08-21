Trending topics:
Soccer

Where to watch Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

Columbus Crew clash with the Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup semifinal. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage, including kickoff times and streaming options available in the USA.

Columbus Crew forward Diego Rossi
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireColumbus Crew forward Diego Rossi

By Leonardo Herrera

Columbus Crew are set to clash with Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup semifinal, promising an exhilarating showdown that soccer fans won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars and stay tuned to local listings and streaming platforms for all the live action as these two top teams vie for a spot in the finals.

[Watch Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union live in the USA on Apple TV]

Two title contenders will clash in a high-stakes matchup with only one advancing to the final. The Columbus Crew, fresh off their MLS championship, have lived up to their billing as a top favorite with a series of impressive performances. Their notable comeback 3-2 win against Inter Miami, where they overcame a 2-0 deficit, showcased their resilience and skill.

Their opponents, Philadelphia Union, have emerged as strong candidates throughout the tournament, are no slouches either. They recently secured a decisive 4-2 victory over Cincinnati, a team also considered a serious contender. This showdown promises to be a thrilling encounter between two powerhouse squads, making it a must-watch event for soccer fans.

When will the Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union match be played?

Columbus Crew will clash with the Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup semifinal this Wednesday, August 21, with the match kicking off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Philadelphia Union Forward Tai Baribo – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Philadelphia Union Forward Tai Baribo – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM

Video: Highlights and goals from Philadelphia Union’s victory in penalties over Mazatlán in the 2024 Leagues Cup

see also

Video: Highlights and goals from Philadelphia Union’s victory in penalties over Mazatlán in the 2024 Leagues Cup

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union in the USA

Get ready for an exciting clash as Columbus Crew face off against the Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Catch every thrilling moment of the action live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have one of their young stars on South American giant’s shortlist
Soccer

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have one of their young stars on South American giant’s shortlist

NFL News: Jerry Jones shows frustration with Dak Prescott in Dallas Cowboys contract talks
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones shows frustration with Dak Prescott in Dallas Cowboys contract talks

Flag football QB says he's better than Mahomes, calls out NFL players who want to play in the Olympics
Paris 2024 Olympics

Flag football QB says he's better than Mahomes, calls out NFL players who want to play in the Olympics

Leagues Cup: Toluca players cause $15,000 in damages at hotel
Soccer

Leagues Cup: Toluca players cause $15,000 in damages at hotel

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions