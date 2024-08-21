Where to watch Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

Columbus Crew clash with the Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup semifinal. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage, including kickoff times and streaming options available in the USA.

Columbus Crew are set to clash with Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup semifinal, promising an exhilarating showdown that soccer fans won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars and stay tuned to local listings and streaming platforms for all the live action as these two top teams vie for a spot in the finals.

Two title contenders will clash in a high-stakes matchup with only one advancing to the final. The Columbus Crew, fresh off their MLS championship, have lived up to their billing as a top favorite with a series of impressive performances. Their notable comeback 3-2 win against Inter Miami, where they overcame a 2-0 deficit, showcased their resilience and skill.

Their opponents, Philadelphia Union, have emerged as strong candidates throughout the tournament, are no slouches either. They recently secured a decisive 4-2 victory over Cincinnati, a team also considered a serious contender. This showdown promises to be a thrilling encounter between two powerhouse squads, making it a must-watch event for soccer fans.

When will the Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union match be played?

Columbus Crew will clash with the Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup semifinal this Wednesday, August 21, with the match kicking off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union in the USA

Get ready for an exciting clash as Columbus Crew face off against the Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Catch every thrilling moment of the action live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

